Jamba gets Nasdaq notice over late quarterly, annual reports

Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) says that, as it expected, it's gotten a noncompliance letter from Nasdaq over delays in its 10-Q filing for the period ended July 4, 2017, as well as its 10-K for the year ended Jan. 3, 2017 and its previous 10-Q for the quarter ended April 4, 2017.

The company's being called on to update its compliance plan by Aug. 30. It had gotten an extension from the exchange to Sept. 18 file all the delinquent reports.

Jamba says it will file an update to its plan by the Aug. 30 deadline and file the late reports "as soon as practicable."