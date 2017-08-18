Loop Capital reiterates Buy on 'production machine' CBS

Loop Capital sat down to dinner with CBS CEO Les Moonves, and came out of it with a reiteration of the broadcaster as a top pick.

The firm hosted an executive dinner with Moonves and IR chief Adam Townsend, and came away impressed with an "absolute production machine" that is seeing an uptick in shows produced or co-produced (to 54, up from 41 last year and 33 the year before).

The company is "strategically complete," analyst David Miller says, recapping what Moonves often says when talk about a re-merger with Viacom (VIA -8.5% , VIAB -2.1% ) comes up, but it may be open to TV station M&A if FCC chief Ajit Pai acts on relaxing the 39% ownership cap, as he's alluded to.