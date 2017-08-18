Court upholds New York's Constitution Pipeline rejection

A U.S. appeals court has rejected a lawsuit by owners of the 124-mile Constitution natural gas pipeline that challenged the state's decision last year to deny the project a water quality permit, blocking the project from moving forward.

The Second U.S. Court of Appeals said the state's Department of Environmental Conservation had the right to reject or approve the permit.

The ruling is a blow to the project led by Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ), Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) and Piedmont Natural Gas (NYSE:DUK), but the group takes some solace in the wording of the decision that allows the project to continue to seek final federal approval.