Icahn steps down as Trump special adviser

Carl Icahn resigns his position as special adviser to Pres. Trump, after facing criticism that policy recommendations he offered could help his own investments.

Some Democrat lawmakers and biofuels advocates said Icahn's guidance created a conflict of interest with his businesses, including oil refining company CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI); he also holds large stakes in Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) and AIG, which have faced regulatory issues.

As an adviser to Trump, Icahn argued for lifting the blending burden from refiners, but environmental regulators reportedly are preparing to formally reject that proposal.