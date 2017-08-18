Airlines present buying opportunity following Barcelona selloff, Cowen says

The recent pullback in airline stocks provides a buying opportunity for investors, Cowen analysts say, as "the recent incident in Barcelona will likely cause a slowdown in bookings for a few days, but we believe that traffic will pick up again as conferences pick up in September."

Cowen continues to have Outperform ratings on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), which boasts "a lot of runway for long term growth in international markets"; Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), citing a strong balance sheet and lower overlap with ultra low cost airlines than the peer group; and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), where capacity growth from ultra low cost carriers in its markets slowed vs. the 2015-16 time frame.

Cowen also still likes Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), which continues to enjoy success merging Virgin America's operations; SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), which has lots of opportunity having renegotiated a money-losing United Airlines contract; and Volaris (NYSE:VLRS), a Mexican ULCC whose investor day next month could provide a catalyst for the shares.