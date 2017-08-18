Imperial Capital starts PDCE, TUSK, CDEV, SOI at Outperform

Imperial Capital today initiated coverage of four energy and energy services stocks with Outperform ratings: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK), Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (Pending:SOI).

Imperial believes PDCE, which is trading below its Permian and DJ Basin peers, is attractively valued and has a trajectory for multi-year production growth.

The firm thinks TUSK's suite of services and vertical integration strategy should help pick up incremental work, expand margins vs. peers and drive higher equipment utilization.

CDEV has all the attributes to be a best of breed in the Permian, Imperial says, citing its track record of finding resources plays early and doing so repeatedly, and experience navigating through various commodity cycles.

The firm believes SOI's patented mobile proppant management systems provide a logistical solution to the increasing volumes of sand being used at unconventional wellsites.

Additionally, Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) is started at In-Line and should become better positioned to accelerate growth when crude prices strengthen on a sustainable basis.