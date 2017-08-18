Glencore Hunter Valley coal miners return to work but vow more strike action

More than 1,400 workers from seven Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) coal mines in Australia have returned to work after a four-day work stoppage, with many voting to keep up pressure on the company over wages and job security.

The latest stoppages targeted the Bulga and Ulan underground mines and five open cut mines across the Hunter Valley coal region, which together produce ~34M metric tons/year of thermal and coking coal.

Five of the mines are working under expired employment agreements, leaving Glencore exposed to the risk of ongoing industrial action until matters are resolved.

The threat to production comes as spot cargo prices for Australian thermal coal from the main coal export port of Newcastle have surged by more than 40% from their 2017 lows, topping $100/metric ton since earlier this month.