Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Notable earnings reports: A tech-heavy list includes 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) on Aug. 21; Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) on Aug. 22; DSW (NYSE:DSW) on Aug. 22; JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) on Aug. 22; Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) on Aug. 22; Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) on Aug. 22; Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on Aug. 22; HP (NYSE:HPQ) on Aug. 23; Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) on Aug. 23; American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) on Aug. 23; Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) on Aug. 23; Lannett (NYSEMKT:LCI) on Aug. 23; Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) on Aug. 24; Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Aug. 24; Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) on Aug. 24; VMware (NYSE:VMW) on Aug. 24; GameStop (NYSE:GME) on Aug. 24; Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) on Aug. 24.

IPO quiet period expirations: Co-Diagnostics (Pending:CODX) on Aug. 21; Redfin (Pending:RDFN) analyst quiet period expires Aug. 22; Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) on Aug. 23.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) on Aug. 21; GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) on Aug. 22; Camping World (NYSE:CWH) on Aug. 23; Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) on Aug. 23.

Notable annual meetings: Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) on Aug. 22; Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Aug. 22; Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) on Aug. 23; Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) on Aug. 24; Organovo (NYSEMKT:ONVO) on Aug. 24.

Special shareholder meetings: Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) holds a shareholder vote on its acquisition by Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Aug. 23 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Business update call: Fidelity & Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) holds its Q3 bondholder call on Aug. 21.

Notable conferences: Heikkinen Energy Conference in Houston Aug. 23 features Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC). CFA Intellisight Conference in Minneapolis Aug. 22-23 features Marcus (NYSE:MCS) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR).

FDA watch: Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) holds an update call on RNAi Therapeutics on Aug. 23. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) has its Pdufa date for ADS-5102 to treat levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease on Aug. 24.

OPEC watch: The OPEC/non-OPEC Joint Technical Committee meets in Vienna to assess compliance with production cuts on Aug. 21.

Barron's mentions: The cover explores why Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) could jump 20%, with some help from digital payments. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) should benefit from an expected boost in military outlays. Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) could see 40% upside after a retooling under KKR. Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) faces challenges as a big new public-safety network might supplant the company's two-way radios. And dividend investors should look beyond pharmaceutical stocks to the healthy yields in the rest of healthcare.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, Nasdaq.com