Tesla's new bond issue trades below par

AllianceBernstein's Gershon Distenfeld: “I own a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), I love the product. But I think investors recognize that 5.3% was probably not the right price.”

Issued only a week ago, the company's $1.8B of 5.3% notes due 2025 fell to as low as 97.4 cents to the dollar yesterday. The paper probably ought to trade in the 7%-8% range, says Distenfeld.

The high-yield market has been soft over the past few days, but the pace of Tesla's price decline is unusual for a new bond issue, where excess demand typically benefits pricing in the secondary market.

Shares slid 1.3% yesterday.

Source: Bloomberg's Sally Bakewell and Nabila Ahmed