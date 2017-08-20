Reports: Sempra Energy to buy Oncor for $9.45B, beating Buffett

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) agrees to acquire Oncor for $9.45B, moving in to snatch the power transmission company away from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) after raising an earlier offer of $9.3B, according to multiple reports.

Elliott Management, the biggest creditor to bankrupt Oncor parent Energy Future Holdings, had opposed the sale to BRK, arguing it undervalued Oncor, and had been trying to put together its own acquisition but reportedly will support the sale to SRE.

A bankruptcy judge and Texas regulators would need to sign off on the SRE takeover; BRK’s deal was scheduled to go before the judge in Delaware on Monday.