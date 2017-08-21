NAFTA talks wrap in Washington

The first round of NAFTA talks have wrapped up in Washington, with Canada, Mexico and the United States committing to an "accelerated and comprehensive negotiation process that will upgrade our agreement."

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer made clear that strengthening rules of origin for autos - the biggest source of U.S. trade deficits - was one of his top priorities, along with cross-border data flows and e-commerce.

