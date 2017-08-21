B&G Foods to acquire Back to Nature Foods Company for ~$162.5M

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Back to Nature Foods Company from Brynwood Partners VI L.P., Mondelēz International and certain other entities and individuals for approximately $162.5M.

The company intends to fund the acquisition and related fees and expenses with additional revolving loans under its existing credit facility and expect the acquisition to close during Q3.

“We are very pleased to add Back to Nature to the B&G Foods family of brands. Consistent with our acquisition strategy and our recent Green Giant, spices & seasonings and Victoria acquisitions, we are continuing to diversify our portfolio of brands and invest in brands and products that we believe are most relevant to today’s consumer,” stated Robert C. Cantwell, President and Chief Executive Officer of B&G Foods.

The acquisition will be immediately accretive to its earnings per share and free cash flow and the acquired business will generate on an annualized basis net sales of approximately $80M and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $17M.

B&G Foods

Press Release