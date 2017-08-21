Inseego appoints Stephen Smith as EVP and CFO

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) has appointed Stephen Smith as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"Steve Smith is a proven leader who brings a wealth of senior executive experience and a track record of success in finance and operations in a number of wireless and device technology companies,” said Dan Mondor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inseego. “His appointment strengthens the Inseego management team and his contribution will be instrumental as we continue to execute our strategy of cost savings and growth initiatives."

Mr. Smith served as interim CFO of TetraVue Inc., a developer of high definition 4D LIDAR technology, since February 2017.

