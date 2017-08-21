ChromaDex closes third and final tranche of the $25M strategic investment and appoints two additional board members

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) announces the closing of the $5.1M third and final tranche of the $25M strategic investment led by Hong Kong business leader Mr. Li Ka-shing. In connection with such transactions, Mr. Tony Lau and Ms. Wendy Yu were appointed to the Board of Directors on August 18.

Mr. Lau has been building the consumer and retail segment at Horizons Ventures since 2014.

Ms. Yu has served as Chief Digital Officer of Horizons Digital Group since July 2012. She oversees marketing and communications for Horizons Ventures as well as helping on the Asia expansion for Horizons portfolio companies.