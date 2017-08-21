The Container Store updates guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updates guidance to reflect the impact of amended terms on a senior secured term loan

The retailer expects to incur approximately $7M of incremental interest expense for a total of approximately $25M, and debt extinguishment costs of approximately $2M. Container Store expects FY17 EPS of $0.27 to $0.40 vs. $0.37 to $0.49 prior and $0.38 consensus.

"We are pleased to announce the amendment of our senior secured term loan that extends the maturity date while also including a soft call provision that provides us enhanced financial flexibility,” says CFO Jodi Taylor.

Source: Press Release