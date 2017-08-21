ContraVir Pharma announces issuance of new US patent for expansion of Cyclophilin Inhibitor Program; shares ahead 12% premarket

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent, covering a broad collection of cyclophilin inhibitors. ContraVir currently has a lead cyclophilin inhibitor, CRV431, for use as an antiviral which is being developed for treatment of hepatitis B virus.

The Company anticipates that CRV431 will be used in conjunction with tenofovir exalidex (TXL), its lead drug currently in Phase 2 clinical trials.

The newly granted patent significantly extends the claims of the original CRV431 patent family.

Cyclophilins play a key role in many diverse diseases including infectious diseases, inflammation, cell death, muscular dystrophy, ischemia reperfusion, and oncogenesis.