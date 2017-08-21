58.com beats Q2, guidance estimates; shares up 7.4%

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) reports Q2 results with EPS and revenue beats with sales up 33% on the year. Membership revenue was $142.3M, up 28% due to the 25% growth in the number of subscription-based paying membership accounts to about 2.5M. Online marketing services revenue up 37% to $226.8M.

Cost of revenues was $34.7M, up 48% due primarily to an increase in traffic acquisition costs. R&D costs were up 26% on the year because of increased hiring.

Gross margin was 90.9% compared to 91.8% last year. Net cash from operating activities was $103.3M and the company ended the quarter with $550.4M in cash and equivalents.

Q3 outlook puts revenue from $382M to $397M compared to the $351.05M consensus estimate.

58.com shares are up 7.4% premarket.

