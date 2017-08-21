Avista Healthcare to merge with Envigo International

Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp. (AHPA) (Pending:AHPAU) inks an agreement to merge with Envigo International Holdings, an early-stage nonclinical contract research organization. Evigo will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AHPA. The combined company, with an initial enterprise value of ~$924M, will do business as Evigo International Holdings and its shares will trade on Nasdaq.

The deal will be financed with a combination of cash, stock and rollover debt financing.

Avista's IPO investors will own 48% of the combined firm while Evigo investors will own 46%. Avista's founders will own 6%.