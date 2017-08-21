Alkermes commences rolling NDA submission for MDD med ALKS 5461

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) initiates the rolling submission of its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval for Fast Track-tagged ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The filing should be completed by year-end.

ALKS 5461 is a once-daily, orally administered formulation of samidorphan and buprenorphine that is designed to rebalance brain function that is dysregulated in the state of depression.

