BioLineRx readies late-stage study of BL-8040 in multiple myeloma

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) completes the regulatory filings required to launch a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing BL-8040 for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells for autologous transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. The study, GENESIS, should start by year-end.

GENESIS will compare the combination of BL-8040 and granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) to placebo plus G-CSF in ~180 subjects. The primary endpoint will be the proportion of patients who mobilize a minimum number of CD34+ cells [≥6.0 x 10 (6)] with up the two apheresis sessions after a single administration of BL-8040 and G-CSF.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is September 2019.