NAND Flash contract prices up 10% in Q2

NAND Flash market contract prices were up 10% in Q2 sequentially due to tight supply, according to TrendForce’s DRAMeXchange.

In Q3, DRAM suppliers should “post excellent revenue results” with 2017 serving as a “bumper year” for this industry.

Q2 revenue by supplier: Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF), $4.7B (+11.6% on quarter; market share: 35.6%); Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY), $2.3B (+0.5%; 17.5% share); Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), $2.3B (+8.6%; 17.5% share); Micron (NASDAQ:MU), $1.7B (+20.8%; 12.9% share); SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL), $1.3B (-0.7%; 9.9% share); Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), $874M (+0.9%; 6.6%).

