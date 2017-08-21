No talks yet between Fiat Chrysler and Great Wall

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) says it hasn't been approached by Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLY) about an acquisition.

The deal is seen by analysts as too large for Great Wall to absorb. While China Automotive Foresight analyst Yale Zhang doesn't think Great Wall has the financial capability to buy Fiat, he notes that Great Wall has a target to be the number one SUV maker in the world.

Previously: Great Wall sets sights on FCA (Aug. 21)