Total deal for Maersk Oil catapults it into uppermost tier of world producers

Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) is more than 3% higher in Copenhagen after agreeing to sell its oil and gas unit to France's Total (NYSE:TOT) for $4.95B plus $2.5B in debt; TOT -0.4% U.S. premarket.

The deal raises TOT's position among the world's largest oil companies; by 2019, TOT sees its production reaching 3M bbl/day of oil and gas, a level achieved by only a handful of private companies including such as Exxon and Shell.

The acquisition gives TOT ~1B boe of proven and probable reserves, ~80% in the North Sea, and will add 160K boe/day to production next year, rising to 200K/day by 2020.

TOT expects the deal to generate operational, commercial and financial synergies of more than $400M/year, particularly by combining assets in the North Sea, and is set to increase its target for $4B of cost savings by 2018, CEO Patrick Pouyanne says; 2018 capex will remain at $15B-$17B.

TOT will issue to Maersk 97.5M shares, or ~3.75% of its enlarged share capital, making the Danish company TOT's second largest shareholder.