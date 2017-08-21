Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Recent IPO Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (Pending:SNNA) initiated with Overweight rating and $28 (44% upside) price target by JPMorgan. Initiated with Outperform rating and $30 (55% upside) price target by BMO. Initiated with Outperform rating and $50 (158% upside) price target by Cowen and Company.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) upgraded to Outperform with a $15 (48% upside) price target by Leerink.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) upgraded to Neutral with a $36 (flat) price target by Janney.

Physicians Realty (NYSE:DOC) upgraded to Hold with an $18 (flat) price target by Jefferies.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) price target raised to $65 (61% upside) from $45 by BMO.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) price target raised to $30 (108% upside) by Leerink.