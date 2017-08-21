Adient acquires Futuris Group

Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Futuris Group for approximately $360M including the assumption of approximately $18M of net debt.

Adient expects the transaction to add approximately $500M in revenue on an annual basis.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted FY2018 earnings per share.

"Futuris has a rapidly growing book of business that strengthens our position with West Coast customers, improves our utilization rates in North America and expands our business in Southeast Asia. In China, Futuris' concentration on local brands is complementary to our existing business," said Bruce McDonald, Adient chairman and chief executive officer. "We believe this transaction will create new value for our shareholders."

The transaction is expected to close by approximately September 30.

Press Release