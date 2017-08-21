Digitimes: Global TDDI shipments could grow 191% this year

Global TDDI chip shipments could grow 191% this year primarily due to increased demand for hybrid in-cell TDDI chips and the growing demand for the chips in display panels, according to Digitimes.

TDDI stands for touch and display driver integration.

The increased demand won’t lead to the same increasing prices as the NAND or DRAM markets due to the also increasing number of suppliers.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was one of the first companies out with TDDI chips and remains the market leader, but Taiwan companies could account for 40% of the total market this year.

