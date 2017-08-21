U.S. stock futures point to flat opening

U.S. stock index futures are flat heading into the new trading week. European stocks are slightly lower, with the Stoxx 600 down 0.1% .

Oil prices are edging lower as some traders take profits after last week's rally. WTI crude -0.04% at $48.49/bbl. Brent crude -0.30% to $52.56/bbl.

