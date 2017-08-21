Digitimes: Notebook shipments down 31% in July for top suppliers

Shipments for the top 5 brands of notebook suppliers were down 31% in July compared to the prior month, according to Digitimes.

Combined volumes for the top 3 brands were down 22% as the back-to-school inventory demand ended.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was a standout for still achieving a 33% year-over-year shipment growth for the month.

Dell passed Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY, OTCPK:LNVGF) to the second spot thanks to enterprise sales.

Lenovo’s shipments dropped 15% from the previous year with weakness expected to continue in 2H.