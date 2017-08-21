AngloGold swings to H1 loss but reaffirms full-year guidance

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) +0.2% premarket after reporting an H1 loss on costs related to layoffs and money set aside for litigation, but the company sticks to its full-year targets for production and capital spending.

AU set aside $47M to cover the cost of cutting up to 8,500 jobs at loss-making South African mines and $46M for the possible settlement of a lung disease lawsuit brought by former employees.

AU says H1 capital spending jumped 43% to $454M after it spent more to extend the lives of its mines and reduce costs, but maintains its full-year capex outlook at $950M-$1.05B; full-year production guidance also remains unchanged at 3.6M-3.75M oz.

All-in sustaining costs for H1 were $1,071/oz. vs. $911/oz. in the year-ago period, reflecting the impact of stronger operating currencies, lower grades, cost inflation and the planned capex increase.

CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan says the miner's debt is still too high to consider for now the possibility of separating its South African assets from the rest of the portfolio; reports last week said AU was considering such a move despite a shareholder revolt against a similar effort in 2014.