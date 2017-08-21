Tech platform seen driving gains for Starbucks

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is tracking higher in early trading after Barron's calls out the upside from the chain's popular Mobile Order & Pay platform.

Last quarter, 9% of all Starbucks orders in the U.S. were placed in advance and almost a third of orders were paid for through the app. "Starbucks has changed consumer payment behavior in a way that should inspire envy in Silicon Valley," notes Barron's.

Add it all up and Barron's sees 20% upside for shares.