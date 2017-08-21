Nevsun Resources names X2's MacWilliam as new CFO

Nevsun Resources (NYSEMKT:NSU) selects Ryan MacWilliam as its new CFO effective Aug. 28, replacing Tom Whelan, who is leaving the company to pursue other interests.

MacWilliam most recently was a director for X2 Resources, where his work involved assessing the optimal capital structure for deals, including arranging debt financing and presenting transactions to institutional equity investors; prior to X2, he worked at Anglo American.

Whelan was NSU's CFO since 2014, after serving as Ernst & Young's Global Mining & Metals Assurance sector leader.