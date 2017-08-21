Cardiome not quite there on resubmission of Brinavess NDA; shares down 5% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Cardiome (NASDAQ:CRME) is down 5% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has informed it that its proposed data package is not sufficient to support a resubmission of the BRINAVESS (vernakalant hydrochloride IV) New Drug Application (NDA) for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

The company wanted to refile the NDA using the original dataset, six years of real-world safety data based on sales of BRINAVESS in 33 countries, interim data from the SPECTRUM study and preclinical data from studies performed at the agency's request.

It says it will continue working with the FDA as it considers its regulatory options.

