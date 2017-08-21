Wal-Mart expands online grocery delivery test

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) adds two more cities to its online grocery pickup pilot program.

Consumers in Dallas and Orlando will have the ability to order groceries online and have them delivered via Uber (Private:UBER) to their households.

The online grocery expansion follows a strategy by the retail giant to test new concepts before a broad roll-out.

Wal-Mart on delivery: "We’ve been testing delivery in a number of ways for a while now in key markets across the country. In some areas, we’re trying general merchandise deliveries led by associates. In others, we’re testing grocery delivery using Walmart trucks and drivers."