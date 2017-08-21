Freeport McMoRan keeps climbing as investors pile into industrial metals

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) +2.8% premarket on continued optimism over strength in prices of copper, zinc and other industrial metals, as supply is constrained while demand remains strong.

Market dynamics have led the metals' prices, which were on a downtrend until rebounding in early June, and speculators also have entered the picture; FCX has climbed more than 20% since mid-June.

The recovery in copper and some other base metals “has really only just begun. There's much more to go,” says Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina.

Separately, FCX expects to regain limited access to the Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia today after hundreds of former workers blockaded the site and clashed with police over the weekend; trouble began Saturday afternoon during a demonstration over employment terms.