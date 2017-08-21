Immunomedics' IMMU-130 extends survival in mid-stage CRC study; shares up 1%

Preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Immunomedics' (IMMU +1.2% ) IMMU-130 ( labetuzumab govitecan) in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) showed a positive treatment effect.

Patients receiving once-weekly doses of 8 mg/kg (n=21) or 10 mg/kg (n=22) of labetuzumab govitecan experienced median progression-free survival (PFS) of 4.6 months and 3.6 months, respectively. Median overall survival (OS) was 7.5 months and 6.4 months, respectively. All received previous irinotecan therapy.

In a subset (n=23) of patients previously treated with Bayer's Stivarga (regorafenib), median PFS and OS were 4.0 months and 6.7 months, respectively, which was better than 2.0 months and 6.4 months, respectively, in Stivarga's dataset supporting its U.S. approval.

The development of IMMU-130 is ongoing.