Report: Shell loads Libyan oil for first time in five years

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) reportedly loaded its first crude from Libya in five years over the weekend.

Shell does not comment on the specific nature of the cargo, believed to be for 600K barrels of crude from the Zueitina port, but says the company “has a history marketing Libyan crudes. We welcome new business opportunities with Libya’s National Oil Corp.”

But amid this evidence of a Libyan comeback, the country declares force majeure on crude deliveries from its key Sharara oil field after a blockade on its pipeline by a militant group on Saturday.

Sharara is operated by a joint venture of Libya's NOC, Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY), Total (NYSE:TOT), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Statoil (NYSE:STO); production has fluctuated due to disruptions from frequent protests.