School Specialty announces the acquisition of Triumph Learning, LLC

School Specialty (OTCQB:SCOO) reached a Definitive Agreement to acquire leading educational content company, Triumph Learning, LLC.

Mr. Yorio said, “Triumph Learning’s products are very complementary to our current offering and others that we intend to bring to market, as we expand in the Instruction & Intervention category and in areas such as reading comprehension, writing and math. There are also tremendous synergies beyond just existing products. Together, we will have a stronger product development team, a broader and more effective selling organization and extended customer reach. This will enable us to deliver a true blended learning solution to our customers.”

The acquisition will be accretive to its bottom-line results in the first year, post-acquisition.

The transaction was funded entirely with availability on the Company’s existing credit facilities.

Press Release