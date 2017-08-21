The Hackett Group and ADP expand strategic alliance

The Hackett Group (HCKT -0.4% ) and ADP (ADP +0.1% ) have announced an expansion to their strategic alliance that will offer midsized companies new to ADP Workforce Now access to The Hackett Group’s benchmarking tool, metrics, best practices, research and performance studies.

ADP Workforce Now users will be able to use the benchmarking tool as a scorecard, updating it as they make progress, and seeing how their performance improves over time.

“Our research has proven that technology is only one part of achieving world-class HR performance,” said Harry Osle, The Hackett Group Global HR Advisory Practice leader. “It takes a balanced focus on people, processes, technology and information to achieve world-class performance. This expanded alliance will enable new ADP Workforce Now clients to begin their implementation efforts with a clear understanding of where their greatest opportunities for improvement are, and how they can address them. It will also provide this unique insight to the ADP implementation team, allowing them to set up and configure the software consistent with customer priorities and Hackett Best Practice references.”

“Companies of this size are generally in growth mode, and HR is often too busy fighting fires to focus heavily on best practices in HR,” explained Osle. “By relying on our empirically-proven best practices, they can achieve far greater ROI, see results more quickly and position themselves to provide better strategic support to the enterprise.”

