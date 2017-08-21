Stocks start flat amid little news

Stocks are off to a flattish start with no U.S. economic data and little corporate news to move markets, although the Korean Peninsula will be on watch this week as South Korea and U.S. forces begin their annual military exercise; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq +0.1%.

Sector movement is limited so far, with telecom services ( +0.3% ) showing relative strength and energy ( -0.3% ) exhibiting relative weakness.

European bourses edge lower, with Germany's DAX -0.6% , France's CAC -0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; Asian markets ended mixed, with Japan's Nikkei -0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.6% .

U.S. Treasury prices are trading slightly higher, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield lower by a basis point to a near two-month low 2.19%, while the two-year yield is unchanged at 1.31%.