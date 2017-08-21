China Unicom +3.3% as $11.7B reform plan gets regulatory OK

China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) is up 3.3% out of the open in NYSE trading, following similar moves up in Asia today after a somewhat chaotic ownership reform plan got a sign-off from regulators.

The stock resumed trading in Hong Kong after a Wednesday suspension. Some confusion reigned over whether all arrangements had been made for a compliant placement.

But China's securities regulator says the $11.7B mixed-ownership plan doesn't violate the rules.

"After going through the relevant legal procedures with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other departments, the China Securities and Reform Commission (CSRC) will treat the private placement in China Unicom's ownership reform as an exceptional case," the CSRC said.

More than a dozen major investors are taking part in the sizable placement, including Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu.