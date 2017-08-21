Nike slumps after Jefferies warns

Nike (NYSE:NKE) drops another 2.95% after Jefferies lowers the stock to a Hold rating from Buy on concerns about competition from Adidas.

Analyst Randal Konik relies on several data sources showing strength for the Adidas brand in raising caution on Nike.

"Secular industry tailwinds still exist, but Adidas brand heat dilutes them, and Nike innovation is strong, but there's less buzz around its near-term pipeline," writes Konik.

The price target on Nike is slashed to $60 from $75.

Shares of Nike are down almost 10% over the last week.