Chicken Soup plots post-IPO strategy

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE +0.5% ) announces that it will ramp up production of its television programming as well as new online and other video content.

The company says it's targeting 2017 revenue of $20M and EBITDA of $10M.

The IPO also provides CSS Entertainment with the capital resources to enhance its 2018 business plan, projected to result in approximate revenue of $36M and EBITDA of $18M.

In addition to building out its video content library, Chicken Soup intends to pursue acquisitions of third-party video content libraries that are consistent with the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand.

"Our IPO proceeds and public shares position us to make strategic acquisitions," says CEO William Rouhana.

