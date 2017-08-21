Coherus Bio nabs $150M private equity placement, first half to be issued at month-end at $11.44 per share; shares ahead 17%

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS +16.7% ) inks a deal with Singapore-based Temasek for the private placement of $150M in common stock in two tranches. The first tranche of $75M, consisting of 6,556,116 common shares at $11.44 per share, will be funded by August 31. The second tranche will be funded following the projected FDA approval of CHS-1701, a biosimilar of Amgen's Neulasta (pegfilgrastim).

The new capital will fund the completion of development, registration and commercial launch of CHS-1701, the development and registration of CHS-1420, a biosimilar of AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab), the development of CHS-3351, a biosimilar of Roche's Lucentis (ranibizumab), and general corporate purposes.