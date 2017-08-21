Reuters: Farmers confused by Monsanto weed killer's complex instructions

Monsanto's (MON -0.2% ) dicamba weed killer, banned or restricted in some states and under review by U.S. regulators over concerns it can drift in the wind, also is the subject of complaints by farmers and weed scientists over confusing directions on the label that make the product difficult to use safely, Reuters reports.

Among the label's 4,550-word instructions: Farmers must apply MON's XtendiMax with VaporGrip on its latest genetically engineered soybeans only when winds are blowing at least 3 mph but not more than 15 mph; they must spray it from no higher than 24 in. above the crops; they must adjust spraying equipment to produce larger droplets when temperatures climb above 91 degrees; after using the product, they must rinse out spraying equipment three times.