D.A. Davidson trims price target on Graphic Packaging

D.A. Davidson lowers its price target on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK -2.7% ) to $16.50 from $17.50 to reflect the lack of a progress on a second $50 per ton containerboard price hike.

"We had believed that with PaperWorks closure of its Philadelphia CRB mill (~6% of market capacity), GPK and fellow CRB producers would be able to push through a second price hike amid the significant inflation seen in recycled fiber prices. Unfortunately, that has not been the case," notes analyst Steven Chercover.

The firm keeps a Buy rating on GPK.