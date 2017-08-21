Trovagene's PCM-075 demonstrates synergy with HDAC inhibitor in NHL cell lines; shares ahead 3%

Nano cap Trovagene (TROV +3.1% ) perks up on light volume on the heels of its announcement of encouraging preclinical data on PLK1 inhibitor PCM-075.

The company says PCM-075, in combination with an HDAC inhibitor, showed "significant synergy of up to 80%" in aggressive double-hit B-cell lymphoma and mantle-cell lymphoma cell lines.

CEO Bill Welch says, "We are excited to see the synergistic benefits with PCM-075 in combination with a HDAC inhibitor in the most difficult cell lines in NHL. This data complements our recent announcement of an in-vivo study demonstrating synergy of PCM-075 with a leading investigational FLT3 inhibitor, as well as PCM-075 synergy with many chemotherapeutics. We have an active Investigational New Drug (IND) in place with the FDA for each of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, which could facilitate the development of PCM-075 across a number of cancer types."

Trovagene plans to initiate clinical trials assessing PCM-075 in AML. It says PCM-075's value proposition compared to other PLK1 inhibitors is higher selectivity, greater potency, oral bioavailability and shorter half-life.