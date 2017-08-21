Intel launches 8th-gen U Series processors

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) launches its 8th-generation Core chips that initially stick with the 14nm+ Kaby Lake architecture but will later include the 14nm+ Coffee lake and 10nm Cannon Lake.

Today’s launching U Series laptop processors include two new Core i7chips and two i5 chips all based on Kaby Lake.

Intel says the new processors can achieve speeds up to 40% faster than the 7th-gen offerings and that a quarter of that boost comes from additional cores.

The new processors will hit the market in September and the generation will eventually grow to 145 designs.

