Dow Chemical considers exiting shale gas venture in Argentina, minister says

Dow Chemical (DOW +0.3% ) may exit its joint venture with YPF in Argentina’s flagship shale gas program, the country's energy minister says.

Dow signed an agreement in 2013 to develop the 11K-acre El Orejano to secure gas supply for its traditional petrochemical business; after a ~$190M joint initial investment for 16 wells, there are now 44 wells producing 3M cm/day, according to YPF.

Dow’s exit would come as YPF seeks to lure investors to Vaca Muerta, one of the biggest shale oil and gas formations outside of North America and still largely untapped.