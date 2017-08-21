Reuters: Few foreign bids expected for $1B Petrobras gas project

Brazil was hoping to attract competition among global players to build a $1B natural gas plant, but only around five of the 30 foreign companies invited by Petrobras (PBR -0.8% ) bid on the new processing plant likely will submit bids by the Aug. 28 deadline, Reuters reports.

Because of highly stringent requirements and concerns that they had little recourse if PBR canceled the contract, construction and engineering giants including Bechtel, Areva (OTCPK:ARVCF), SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF), Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) and Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) were among those that declined to bid, according to the report.

PBR needs to complete the plant by 2020 or it will be forced to reduce production at its highly productive pre-salt oil fields; when the gas extracted with the oil is not processed, it is usually reinserted in the wells, but limits to the re-injecting the gas in the wells will be reached by 2020.