Champions Oncology teams up with AstraZeneca to develop xenograft models for oncology R&D; shares ahead 8%

Thinly traded nano cap Champions Oncology (CSBR +7.6% ) is up on more than 4x normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 65K shares, in response to its strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN -0.6% ) to develop unique cohorts of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models that AZN will use in its oncology R&D programs in breast and lung cancer. Champions will add them to its TumorGraft bank for translational oncology research for academic and industry customers.

The new cohorts will expand Champions' lineup of estrogen receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer and epidermal growth factor receptor-mutant non-small cell lung cancer PDX models. Both will focus on the metastatic, previously treated setting.

Financial terms are not disclosed.